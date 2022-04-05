The Hanna Family of Companies has announced that it has once again been named the No. 1 privately held real estate brokerage firm in the United States, according to the recently released RISMedia Power Broker Report.

The Hanna Family of Companies is led by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and includes their partner companies of Allen Tate Realtors, Howard Hanna, Rand Realty and The F.C. Tucker Company. Together, they form a strong brand across the East Coast and into the Midwest.

The Hanna Family of Companies rounded out 2021 with $36.5 billion in closed sales volume and 125,482 closed transaction sides as reported to RISMedia. These 2021 closing numbers earned the group a No. 5 ranking by sales volume. A company release stated that the RISMedia list is full of Wall Street-funded and financially supported entities, and yet, the nation’s largest family-owned and operated real estate firm continues to be ranked high among the top firms in the industry.

“As a privately held company, we have made hard decisions and realized the challenges and opportunities along the way,” said Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “As we continue to grow and evolve to achieve continued success, we realize that investing in our partners, our agents and employees, and the support we provide through innovative technology and marketing services, will allow us to continue to be a differentiator in the industry.”

Growth & Evolution

While Howard Hanna Real Estate Services was built on a legacy, the company has grown and evolved in a way that has allowed the business to lead the industry, in the good times and in the challenging times, the company stated. They said the continued success of a family-owned company among investor-funded organizations is a testament to the strength and business acumen of the leadership team and throughout the organization.

Throughout the past few years, Howard Hanna has had a deliberate growth plan, focused on increasing its footprint through strategic partnerships and organic growth. The opportunity for meaningful partnerships with other family-owned companies who have similar goals and values is key to the growth of the Hanna Family of Companies and success in their markets, they said.

“By partnering with like-minded companies, we encourage the exchange of concepts to find the best possible solutions and progressive ideas for the future,” said Howard W. Hanna, III, chairman of Hanna Holdings, Inc. “We stand on integrity, pride, performance, and enthusiasm—and these principles have helped us withstand the test of time and will see us far into the future.”

From industry-leading marketing technology to unique agent benefits and incentive programs, the Hanna Family of Companies supports more than 13,000 agents across their 13-state footprint.

“By leading through innovation, we provide our agents with a commitment to help them achieve success,” said Howard W. Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “We invest in the resources, time, programs, and talent to ensure that every agent in the Hanna Family of Companies has the tools they need to succeed. Our commitment to innovation continues to be the differentiator for Howard Hanna and we look forward to what the future holds.”

For more information, visit https://www.howardhanna.com/.