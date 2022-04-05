I bet this title grabbed your attention! The mere mention of being able to earn seven figures when I first heard Verl Workman on stage at a RE/MAX convention in 2016 shocked me with a vision of success beyond my wildest dreams. But I actually achieved that income goal within six years of hearing Verl say it was possible. Yes, I am so very blessed to have reached my seven-figure goal. However, I am not an anomaly, and you can do this too. Here is how…

Flashback to my first anniversary being a real estate agent. I was at a convention and heard Verl Workman talk about work-life balance, starting a team, tracking, and systems. I was blown away by the slides he showed of pie charts and tracking leads by source, knowing conversion rates, hiring team members, using a project management tool for all our “shiny object ideas,” creating core values for our team culture, and more. He presented seemingly endless possibilities, and I truly had a mindset shift to a “the sky is the limit” mentality. But I then needed to figure out how to act on my newfound attitude.

My first course of action: I signed up for coaching with Workman Success Systems immediately. It was just earlier in the year that I had taken a family “vacation” to Disney. Our two young kids were so excited about the trip. Unfortunately, I don’t remember very much of it at all. I was too busy trying to write offers in the middle of Magic Kingdom, getting frustrated with the noise of laughter around me, and working until the middle of the night each night. I knew Verl was right about the importance of work-life balance. My next course of action was painfully clear. I needed better balance in my life and career, and I needed to achieve that by starting a team (and developing it the right way).

Upon signing up for coaching, I took the systems and tools seriously. My coach, Sara Guldi, will tell you that I always showed up to the calls prepared, with my homework completed, and eager to learn more. I hired my first team member, an admin, a choice that gave me an immediate advantage. My admin paid for herself from day one, and I started creating leverage in my business wherever I could. I quickly had four staff members and was developing a more efficient business and team using the Workman tools.

I added more team members, each time following the Workman way, using their job descriptions and interview questions, the DISC profile assessment, and even their process of multiple rounds of interviews, including an interview with my coach. I adopted the policy of hiring slowly and releasing quickly. I was building an A-team, with all the best practices I needed in my back pocket.

Coaching gave me everything I needed to support a top-producing team. I had the training resources to set my admin and agents up for success, a database to put leads into, the ability to track transactions, a tool for project management, weekly role-play calls to plug into, a monthly team leader call with team leaders across the country to mastermind with, and more.

What did all this amount to? In my first year of coaching, I doubled my business (while working less) and have continued to grow by at least 25% each year thereafter. We proudly opened an expansion team in October of 2019 and expanded our West Michigan location to Charlotte, North Carolina. This was hugely made possible by having the Workman Success Systems tools, processes, and coaching. This year, I was honored and blessed that our team was given the prestigious diamond-level award within RE/MAX. We have been growing methodically and now have several ways to track and predict our business to replicate our successes.

As most know, there is no easy button or crystal ball to tell you what to do to be successful in real estate. The closest thing to having a magic wand for your business is having systems in place that create easily duplicatable processes, making work-life balance possible for you and your team members.

I have grown so much since I began coaching. I was able to master the basics of running a smooth, efficient business, and now I can work on a higher level of business development. Now that I have sustainable systems and processes in place for my team members, I can focus on hiring, retention, P&Ls, and more. I am able to wear the CEO hat now, working on my business instead of in my business, supporting myself and my team at the same time. The best part is, I hardly ever work nights or weekends. I have the freedom to spend more time at home with my family, and I teach my team to have time set aside for their family as well. We all aim to have successful careers as well as personal lives, and Workman coaching gives you the ability to do that. I developed a seven-figure business that doesn’t cost me a balanced lifestyle, and you can too!

Brooke A. Sines is a Workman Success Systems coach and full-time REALTOR® with RE/MAX in West Michigan and Charlotte, N.C., running Grand Home Allure Group, who has been in the business of working with people all her life. She is a mom, wife, real estate coach, team leader and broker. Contact her at Brooke@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.