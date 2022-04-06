Northeast Iowa Regional Board of REALTORS® (NEIRBR) will begin offering MLS data feeds through MLS Grid beginning April 4, the organization has announced. This partnership comes as MLS Grid continues supporting industry efforts to modernize real estate data delivery.

MLS Grid is powered by the Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards so organizations can quickly and securely deliver or receive data.

According to the company, MLS Grid supports the multiple listing service (MLS) role of delivering timely, accurate and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With nearly 600 MLSs nationwide, it’s a challenge for brokerages to access data from numerous markets to fuel websites, marketing platforms, market analytics and brokerage management systems. MLS Grid says it streamlines access to real estate data and facilitates administrative management and compliance regarding how this data is utilized.

“MLS Grid helps our efforts to keep our members connected to the most reliable data,” said Mary Shileny, Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors® CEO. “We appreciate the cost-efficient solution which handles MLS data feed technical support and keeps us RESO certified.”

“We’re pleased to offer personalized support to MLSs like NEIRBR. We’ve simplified the process with one license agreement and alleviated key challenges MLSs face when delivering and monitoring data,” said MLS Grid CEO Joseph Szurgyi. “Forward-thinking MLS leaders founded MLS Grid to be an affordable, reliable way to outsource data services and compliance.”

For more information, visit MLSGrid.com.