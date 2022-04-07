Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has announced that sales executive Scott Emerson has been named president of the Las Vegas Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

“We are pleased to support Scott in his pursuit towards expanding diversity and equality efforts within our local real estate community,” said Gordon Miles, president and COO of BHHS Nevada Properties. Miles is a former Nevada representative for a national LGBTQ+ real estate association and a former board member for Golden Rainbow.

During Emerson’s two-year tenure as president, he plans to develop the organization’s reputation as a leader in housing equality for the LGBTQ+ community, innovate strategies for members to expand their businesses through community service and provide pathways for homeownership and education for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“This organization will not only serve as a networking resource for Southern Nevada’s LGBTQ+ real estate professionals, but also a vital means for advocacy,” said Miles. “Scott is a true leader with the passion and drive needed to help it achieve its goals and make a real difference.”

Emerson is joined on the board by Zak Shellhammer, vice president of Level Up Real Estate, Todd Cowles, treasurer of Urban Nest Realty, and Arnée Dodd of Keller Williams Realty Southwest, a past president of the Alliance’s Las Vegas chapter.

“I’m honored to be a voice for our community,” said Emerson. “In addition to offering networking, referral and business opportunities, we are committed to promoting overall equality and inclusion along with reducing housing discrimination for those in the LGBTQ+ community. Our values are community, collaboration, equality and equity, inclusion, transparency and pride.”

