Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced that Gulf Harbour Properties, LLC has joined BHHS Florida Realty. This transaction expands BHHS Florida Realty’s Lee County presence and adds Gulf Harbour’s REALTORS® including the Broker/Owners, Greg and Jo Callaway, and staff to the statewide company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The impressive status and sound integrity of Gulf Harbour Properties including their emphasis on providing outstanding customer service are in perfect alignment with our core values,” said Rei Mesa, president and CEO of BHHS Florida Realty. “Greg, Jo, and the Gulf Harbour Properties Sales Professionals are well-respected throughout the local community and southwest Florida, and we are proud to welcome them to our ‘Family of Services.’”

The transaction represents Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s ongoing growth strategy in Florida. The Calloways will remain with the company as active broker associates. Craig Dorfman, managing broker of BHHS Florida Realty—Fort Myers, will be the managing broker of the Gulf Harbour Branch Sales Office.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s solid reputation, global brand recognition, along with their long-term vision are an excellent match for our company and our REALTORS®,” said Greg Callaway. “We are proud to join forces with Craig, Shawn, Rei, and the Florida Realty team.”

For more information, visit www.BHHSFloridaRealty.com.