Realogy Holdings Corp. has announced it was named one of LinkedIn’s Top Companies in 2022 for setting a foundation for professional growth and demonstrating a continued commitment to attracting and retaining exceptional talent. The list features just 50 leading companies across America who focus on creating an enriching environment for employees to build their career, a release from the company stated.

“I am incredibly proud that Realogy has again been recognized by LinkedIn as one of just 50 Top Companies in the U.S. leading the way for employee career growth and development,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s CEO and president. “There is no more impactful measure of success than that of our people, who inspire me every day as they propel their own careers forward while supporting our affiliated agents, franchisees, and customers through the meaningful process of buying and selling a home. Their professional growth fuels Realogy’s success as we continue to move the real estate industry to what’s next.”

The ranking, issued by LinkedIn News, is determined by a methodology using exclusive LinkedIn data analyzing the career paths of millions of professionals across seven key pillars: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and educational background, the company stated.

“At Realogy, our talent strategy is anchored in empowering our employees to thrive and make an impact in their careers,” said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Realogy’s chief people officer. “As we embrace the future of work, we are enabling a people-first employee experience through meaningful connections, flexibility, and innovation that offers our employees the opportunity to pave a customized professional path that inspires them and the company to go further, together.”

