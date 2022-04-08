The next step in Howard Hanna Real Estate Services’ forward-looking growth strategy was realized this week with the announcement of its merger with HER, REALTORS®. The deal adds roughly 1,200 agents and 90 offices to Howard Hanna’s portfolio and expands its footprint in Ohio, Michigan and northern Kentucky.

“We are excited to welcome HER, REALTORS® to the Hanna Family of Companies,” said Helen Hanna Casey, chief executive officer of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “The cultural and operational synergies between our companies, paired with our mutual respect for one another, makes this merger an important step toward the future as we expand our presence and service offerings in the greater Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton markets.”

The agent-owned HER, REALTORS® was founded in 1956 by Harley E. Rouda, Sr. and has since grown to become a prominent Ohio brokerage. In 2021 it closed 12,193 units and $3.4 billion in closed sales volume in Ohio.

“As individuals, and as an organization, we must thoughtfully consider the past and the present to plan for a successful future,” said Harley E. Rouda, Jr., chief executive officer of HER, REALTORS®. “And as HER, REALTORS® moves into the future, I’m excited to say that we have chosen to do so beside another central figure in the real estate industry by joining the Hanna Family of Companies.”

Howard Hanna entered the Ohio marketplace in the early 2000s and has since grown to become a driving force within the state. It finished 2021 with 28,810 closed units and $7.4 billion in closed sales volume, securing a market-leading position in northeast Ohio.

This merger brings the two formidable companies together to form what will surely be the top-producing brokerage across Ohio, given its scale and resources.

“We believe this is a great opportunity for our agents—and we want to spend the next part of our career with the Hannas,” said Shawn Adams, president of HER, REALTORS®. “It’s not only the resources we gain in tools and technology, but this opportunity will allow us to continue to grow with our local leadership and support staff—and have the addition of more benefits and more offerings for our agents.”

“Our commitment to implementing innovative marketing programs and technology in our real estate brokerage, as well as our mortgage, title and insurance businesses, continues to be the differentiator for Howard Hanna,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “By leading through innovation and investing in the right tools and resources for our agents, we’ve achieved a national No. 3 ranking in agent productivity. We look forward to learning and growing with the HER, REALTORS® agents in the coming months as we find the path forward by becoming stronger together.”

For more information, visit: www.howardhanna.com/.