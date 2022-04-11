Without accounting for your real estate clients’ common needs and expectations, you might be underperforming and risk losing their business. Here are eight things your real estate clients are expecting from you as their real estate professional:

Be available. Make yourself available to your clients as often as possible. Even if you cannot answer right away, set up an automatic response letting them know you’ve received their message. We all want to be heard, and no one wants to sit around all day waiting for a response.

Be educated on the market. Your client will look to you as the expert on their target market. Conduct thorough research of the area and read over any market reports prior to meeting them. This will guide your property search within the bounds of their budget and home-buying goals.

Help with lending pre-approval. The home-buying experience can be stressful, especially for new clients. To help make the process as seamless as possible, connect your client with a lender and secure mortgage pre-approval before flipping through hundreds of listings. This can provide a more accurate perspective of your client’s budget.

Have a defined marketing plan. Selling a property is no easy task, which is why your client has entrusted you to help them. Be prepared to pitch your best marketing plan to sell their property upon your initial meetings. It might be a red flag to your client if you’re not well-versed in the tools and strategies that help sell homes.

Handle negotiations. Your negotiation skills are paramount when closing deals for your clients. Buyers or sellers will sometimes hesitate before accepting an offer with your client, so always prepare and anticipate any pushback.

Manage the inspection. Connect with a local home inspector you trust, whose experience and expertise will identify every red flag during a home inspection. Attend the inspection so that you’re aware of the property’s condition and, if necessary, ask for any price reductions or concessions from the property seller.

Make closing day easy. Ensure that all relevant documents are completed and signed, all monetary transactions are completed, and all keys and deeds are turned over to the rightful owner. And don’t forget to congratulate and thank them for their business.

Recommend vendors. Solidify your client relationship by being there for them now and in the future. Offer to connect them with your trusted vendors for ongoing maintenance and home-care services. Not only will your client appreciate this gesture, they’ll also be more inclined to recommend you to their family and friends.

