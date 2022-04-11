Washington-based John L. Scott Real Estate just bolstered its executive team with the addition of Tyler R. Gaudioso, the company has announced. Gaudioso will serve as vice president of client development and strategic initiatives and brings more than a decade of experience in the real estate industry to his new role, which will bridge the client development, digital strategies, eBusiness and residential operations teams.

Before joining the company, he held a variety of roles within the real estate industry, leadership positions where he worked closely with agents to enhance their success. In his most recent position, he oversaw referral and lead programs for Coldwell Banker Realty in Houston, Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, as well as Atlanta, Georgia.

“Tyler brings a wide breadth of experience in the real estate industry, as well as a leadership approach centered around collaboration to his new role at John L. Scott,” said Monty D. Smith, company growth officer at John L. Scott. “I was fortunate to work directly with Tyler for many years in my previous organization and I know his skills and personal commitment to ‘walking in excellence’ make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

“I was drawn to John L. Scott not only because it’s a well-established real estate brokerage, but because the leadership team is focused on what’s new and next in our industry,” said Gaudioso. “I’m looking forward to diving right into the exciting projects we have in the works that will continue elevating our offerings to broker associates.”

