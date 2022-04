You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 5 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Despite coming out of arguably the best two years in residential real estate, the path toward homeownership remains laden with its share of challenges for buyers, according to a new report by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). NAR released its 2022 Obstacles to Home Buying on April 12,