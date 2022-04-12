Harry Norman, REALTORS®, a LeadingRE firm, has announced a new partnership with the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia. With both organizations having deep roots in the greater Atlanta area, the contribution this partnership delivers will help support the community endeavors of the High Museum in the communities both organizations call home, the company stated.

“Beautiful homes pair perfectly with beautiful art and inspire us to dream,” a press release stated.

“We are excited by the opportunity to work with such a prestigious Atlanta institution. We had been looking to form a partnership with the High for some time, and the return to in-person events and connections made 2022 the perfect year for us to embark on this sponsorship,” said Luke Trigwell, vice president of Marketing for Harry Norman. “Our two organizations share a number of core values, and at the heart are both here to serve and give back to the Atlanta community.”

Harry Norman serves as an Exhibition Series Sponsor for the High Museum. In this capacity, the firm assists by bringing national and international exhibitions to the High Museum. The exhibition which kicked off the partnership was the debut of The Obama portraits at the High Museum in January. Since then, Harry Norman has sponsored the High Museum’s March Wine Auction and will continue to fund such events for the duration of the partnership.

“The ability to be affiliated with such incredible exhibits and events is so important to us,” said Trigwell. “Many of these are hard to get tickets or events that align with our luxury brand, so being able to invite high dollar home buyers as well as give access to our agents to support the community is so important.”

The partnership is just one of several new Harry Norman, REALTORS® initiatives for 2022, the firm noted.

For more information, visit www.harrynorman.com.