A fully stocked house with must-have cleaning essentials creates less stress during any unexpected messes and will help you clean the house faster and more efficiently. Whether you’re moving into a new home or you’re taking inventory of your existing supplies, there are some cleaning supplies that no home should be without. Read on for the cleaning essentials every home should have.

Appliances:

Cordless Vacuum

A cordless vacuum is ideal for daily spills and messes and for giving the house a quick vacuum throughout the day. In addition, if you have young children or pets, a cordless vacuum can be invaluable.

Vacuum

A more powerful vacuum that requires an outlet is also necessary for a more thorough cleaning. This vacuum should stand up to pet hair, dirt, dust and other debris that your rugs and carpet may collect.

Floor Steamer

A floor steamer can easily sanitize and clean hard floors of any material. A steamer has different settings for more delicate surfaces, such as hardwood floors and more durable surfaces, like tile.

Basic Supplies:

Microfiber Cloths

Microfiber cloths are an ideal alternative to paper towels and rags, as they are gentle enough to clean all surfaces without leaving scratches. In addition, they can be easily washed in the washing machine, reducing waste.

Bucket

A bucket is typically saved for deeper cleans, but you will be glad you have it when you or your cleaning team needs to complete a deeper clean.

Rubber Gloves

A set of rubber gloves can protect your hands from harsh cleaning chemicals and whatever grime or spills you’re cleaning up.

Cleaning Solutions:

Cleaning solutions are not one-size-fits-all. Instead, you’ll need an entire arsenal of cleaning supplies to stand up to the dirt and grime that a house inevitably collects. Below are the most commonly used cleaning solutions: