The Sunflower Association of REALTORS®, Inc. (SAR) and Sunflower MLS which began offering data feeds through MLS Grid on April 4, the organization has announced. This partnership with the Kansas-based organizations comes as MLS Grid continues supporting the industry efforts to modernize real estate data delivery.

The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which helps organizations efficiently deliver or receive data. MLS Grid says it improves the data consumer experience by streamlining access to data and by eliminating much of the cumbersome administrative and technical support.

“Real estate is a quickly changing industry and our members need to have the most accurate data delivered in the most efficient method,” said Linda Briden, Sunflower’s CEO. “In order to achieve that goal, MLSs must be aware of advances in MLS technology and be able to implement them in a cost-effective manner. With a small staff, that can be a challenge. Brokers and Vendors need timely and seamless data delivery. MLS Grid provides that for us.”

“Any MLS, large or small, face similar pain points with managing data feeds. Our simplified process and automated license agreement save MLS staff significant time and resources,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “MLS Grid provides transparency into how data is being consumed and makes the administrative facilitation much easier. Another big advantage is our personalized support for your MLS and data consumers every step of the way.”

MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry, they said. MLS Grid works with more than 1,300 technology companies and supports over 43,000 websites nationwide. The organization has three additional MLSs coming soon, including Lawrence MLS in Lawrence, Kansas.

For more information, visit MLSGrid.com.