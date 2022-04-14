Douglas Elliman Realty has announced that it has opened its first Nantucket, Massachusetts office at 12 Oak Street, Suite B, with views of Old North Wharf and Nantucket Harbor. This move underscores the brokerage’s commitment to New England, increasing its brick-and-mortar footprint from the Back Bay area of Boston to the Island, a company press release stated.

“We could not be more thrilled to land on Nantucket,” says Scott Durkin, chief executive officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. “While our agents have done exponential business throughout the Cape and Islands over the past two years, we are proud to finally lay down roots and continue to grow our presence in this prestigious market.”

In 2020, Douglas Elliman launched a new initiative that allowed agents to work virtually, outside the vicinity of Elliman offices, including on Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod and Nantucket. After two successful years in the Cape and Islands, the brokerage officially opened its doors for business on Oak Street.

“When it comes to expansion, our mantra is to service the places that our clients want to call home,” explains Richard Ferrari, president and CEO of brokerage, New York City and Northeast Region at Douglas Elliman. “Opening an office on Nantucket is a natural next step for us. This new space will allow our agents to thrive in a comfortable environment and be active, engaged members of the community.”

“We are dedicated to offering exceptional real estate experiences for both our clients and agents,” says Lisa Rainis, executive manager of sales for Douglas Elliman’s Massachusetts division. “Our move to the Island only strengthens our presence in Massachusetts, and we look forward to engaging this flourishing market.”

Douglas Elliman has already participated in several sales on the Island, with Michael Passaro of The Holly Parker Team closing deals at 66 Walsh Street, for $7.1 million, 53 Hummock Pond Road, for $3,022,630 and 39 Hummock Pond Road, for $2.8 million.

Other active Douglas Elliman agents on the Cape and Islands include Craig Brody, Jesse Greenstein, George Jedlin and both DJ Gendreau and Allison Cameron Parry of The Gendreau Group.

For more information visit www.elliman.com.