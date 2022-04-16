What: As the real estate market continues to consolidate, brokers are faced with the challenge of fewer transactions, ultimately leading to less money-making opportunities for their agents and companies. It is more important than ever to provide educational resources, ancillary services and hold your agents accountable to ensure a profitable business.

In this webinar, brokers will learn how to make their agents more competitive and add more value to win listings

When: April 20 at 3 p.m. ET

Moderated by: Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has also been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader.

Stefan Peterson, is the co-founder and chief data officer for zavvie. Prior to zavvie, Peterson worked as the chief operating officer of 8z Real Estate, vice president of operations for zipRealty, and a volunteer in the MBA Enterprise Corps. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and served as a counterintelligence officer.

Paul Wells is the owner of RE/MAX of Barrington in Barrington, Illinois and RE/MAX Now in Lake Barrington, Illinois. These offices have been serving the community for over 40 years. Wells received his real estate license in 1986 and his broker’s license in 1987. He joined RE/MAX in 1987 and has been a broker/owner since 2002.

DeLisa Rose is a certified instructor with a mastery of multiple aspects of real estate including foreclosures, short sales, probate, divorce, investments, multi-family, commercial real estate, land developments, and luxury home sales. Rose mentors and teaches from experience, not theory. Rose is a community advocate and philanthropist whose mission is to support and educate others about leveraging real estate and living a great life.

