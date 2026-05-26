Data and marketing firm PropStream has announced its attendance at InvestHer Con 2026 June 14-16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to a release, the event offers a curated experience for female real estate investors to learn actionable tips on scaling their businesses on their own terms. To help prepare for real investing challenges, example scenarios will be explored with practical frameworks that can be applied immediately.

“Real estate investing isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach, and this conference helps women in real estate understand how they can reduce risk, make confident investment decisions and build relationships in the industry,” the release reads.

Attendees can stop by the PropStream booth to learn how PropStream and BatchDialer can be used to build an end-to-end outbound real estate platform, with live demos tailored to individual business models. Free swag and an exclusive trial offer will be available.

For partnership inquiries, visit PropStream’s Partner page