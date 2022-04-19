Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced the company is hosting free community shredding events at its branch offices in Fleming Island, Mandarin, MuraBella at World Golf Village and St. Augustine, Florida. At each event, the real estate company will collect donations for charitable organizations that serve the office’s area. The events include:

MuraBella at World Golf Village—Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot across the street from the company’s office located at 196 Capulet Drive, near State Road 16 and Pacetti Road/World Golf Village International Parkway. The company will collect nonperishable food items and cash donations for Pie in the Sky and Our Lady of Good Counsel in St. Johns County.

Fleming Island – Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at the company’s office located at 3535 Highway 17 in Fleming Island. Donations will benefit AMI Kids of Clay County.

St. Augustine – Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the company’s office in the SeaGrove Town Center, located at 112 SeaGrove Main St. in St. Augustine. The company will collect nonperishable food items and cash donations for Port in the Storm and St. Francis House in St. Johns County.

Mandarin – Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at the company’s office located at 12636 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville. The company will collect nonperishable food items and cash donations for Feeding Northeast Florida.

Community members are welcome to bring personal documents and other sensitive materials, which will be securely shredded free of charge by UltraShred Technologies.

“Securely disposing of confidential documents and materials is the best protection from identity theft and fraud,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty CEO Kevin Waugaman. “We are pleased to make this important service available to our community, and we appreciate the support for our featured charitable organizations.”

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.