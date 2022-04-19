One might argue that a “green” home is a sustainable home. However, a new Zillow report suggests that a sustainable home can also generate more green for sellers.

According to the report, homes with eco-friendly features can sell faster than expected and for more money in some cases. The study found that electric vehicle chargers and drought-resistant landscaping can help a home sell more than nine days faster than similar homes. It also showed that climate-change-conscious features could help boost the price tag for a house.

Zillow researchers looked at environment-related features mentioned in listing descriptions for 3.1 million home sales in 2020 and 2021.

Key findings:



Homes equipped with features that protect against climate-related disasters, such as hurricane shutters or stilts, can sell for 2.4% more than expected.

Energy-efficient features, such as double-pane windows and solar panels, contribute to homes selling for more and faster.

Large shares of buyers seriously consider flooding (55%), tornadoes (41%), hurricanes (35%) and earthquakes (29%) when choosing a home.

Homes with descriptions of double-pane windows can sell a week faster than similar homes and for 1% more than expected.

Homes with solar panels can sell for 1.4% more.

Listings that tout programmable thermostats, smart sprinkler systems, and smart lights can sell up to six days faster.

The takeaway:

With inflation at a 40-year high—largely due to rising energy costs—efficiency features have become hot commodities for buyers amid climbing expenses. Zillow experts say that features that reduce monthly energy bills can help a home sell faster and, sometimes, for more money.

The frequency of these severe weather events and other natural hazards has also put a premium on homes that have features designed to protect against hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters.

“Climate change is impacting what buyers are looking for in a home and how they want to live,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert. “A previous Zillow survey found nearly two-thirds of young adults believe climate change will impact their homes or communities in their lifetime. Those generations are now aging into their prime home-buying years, conscious of their ecological footprint and making purchase decisions based on their beliefs, values and principles.”