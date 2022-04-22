Constellation1 has announced that it has been selected by Redfin to provide MLS data delivery and processing via the Constellation1 Real Estate Data APIs. The deal reinforces the commitment of Constellation1 to providing top-tier data quality and services to brokerages, franchises, MLSs, and vendors, the company stated.

According to a company statement, Redfin relies on access to high-quality listing data capable of providing real-time updates to power its brokerage, website, and apps, including popular consumer features such as instant home notifications, home recommendations, and the Redfin Estimate. Redfin previously handled all MLS data syndication and expansion in-house. To expand its listing search experience to consumers across North America it turned to Constellation1 Data Services, an end-to-end, best-in-class real estate data processing solution for MLS data aggregation and syndication.

“Our partnership with Constellation1 will accelerate our market expansion, allowing Redfin to become a truly national search destination much faster than we could have via our own engineering resources,” said Christian Taubman, Redfin’s chief growth officer. “Data accuracy has always been a core part of Redfin’s consumer experience, which is why we selected a partner with a proven track record of data excellence and reliability.”

Constellation1 Data Services runs via a serverless cloud-based architecture to provide lightning-fast listing data and images, the company stated. It allows for real-time automation of data processing and scaling capable of processing massive amounts of data quickly and reliably. The plug and play solution utilizes the latest RESO data dictionary and transport protocols.

“Constellation1 recognized the need for improved access to and syndication of MLS listing data and began making investments for our own websites, leading to the Constellation1 Data Services center of excellence,” said Andrew Binkley, president of Constellation1. “It’s very rewarding that Redfin has recognized the value of our listing API and how Constellation1 Data Services can propel their growth strategy.”

For more information, visit http://www.constellation1.com.