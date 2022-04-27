MyOutDesk announced the company is celebrating its 15th anniversary in the virtual assistant services industry. The company was founded with a purpose to help scale growing businesses with virtual assistants.

“I started MyOutDesk because, as an eager entrepreneur with aspirational goals, I needed to buy some of my time back to grow my business. After raving about my virtual assistant and how she had changed my business, a friend asked me if I could help him hire a virtual assistant,” said Daniel Ramsey, the CEO, and founder of MyOutDesk, LLC. “Realizing that there is just so much talent available in the Philippines, and with the North American tight labor market, the rising cost of employment, and the legal constraints for employers, our model simply makes sense for most companies.”

With a vision of finding talent and matching talent, the mission at MyOutDesk is to have its virtual assistants be indispensable for their clients while creating an impact in the world, a company release stated. Its strategic consultation and talent-identification process sets MyOutDesk apart and continues to make them the largest in the industry, according to the company.

MyOutDesk has found success over the years with a multi-industry expansion, with more than 37% of the business coming from outside of its original founding industry of real estate. Along with the company’s book, “Scaling your Business with MOD Virtual Professionals,” its non-profit organization, the MOD Movement is another accomplishment of Ramsey and MyOutDesk, which garners an 11% customer participation rate, according to the company.

MyOutDesk has expanded its workforce by 89% in the last two years as the company says it has helped the world become more and more comfortable with working remotely. Hitting a strategic milestone in its15th year, crossing over 2,000 virtual assistants.

