Tomas Barrientos

Managing Broker

HomeSmart TuCasa Realty

Tulsa, Oklahoma

https://homesmart.com/real-estate-office/oklahoma/tulsa/144-homesmart-tucasa-realty

Region served: Oklahoma

Years in real estate: 17

Number of offices: 2

Number of agents: 59

How did you come to partner with HomeSmart, and how has that helped mold your brokerage?

During the pandemic, we tried to find a new way to present something fresh with technology that was simple enough that our agents would understand, while also offering 100% commission with a flat transaction-fee plan. HomeSmart caught my attention because of its name, branding and technology. After they showed me their tech stack, I realized that this is what I was looking for—something that our agents can interact with and that handles marketing and transactions, among other aspects of their business. It had everything I needed to start a new journey for a brokerage. We started with 10 REALTORS®, and within a year, we grew to 59.

What tools and resources provided by HomeSmart have been most valuable when it comes to your recent growth?

I’m very impressed with the marketing side of things. Everything is in one platform, compared to other brokerages where agents have to go to various websites to get the same thing. The same holds true on the transaction side of things. Our agents can access everything they need—contract management, closing information, etc.—in one place.

As the real estate industry continues to evolve, how do you and your agents stay ahead of the curve to maintain productivity?

Many of our agents are buyer’s agents, so one of the things we’re doing right now is training our agents to target sellers. We have such low inventory that we’re doing some extensive training to get more listings.

How does your company make its agents’ jobs easier?

I’m always available to answer their questions. When they’re negotiating contracts, we’re there to help 24/7. We also have a mentoring program to help new agents succeed. We help them negotiate contracts and offers, among other things, to succeed in this market.

How are you preparing your agents for the future of real estate?

It’s all about training. With new technology coming out, we provide training to our agents, both in person and virtually. We bring in the top inspection companies and lending institutions to get market updates and predictions. I try to help my agents get a beat on what’s going to happen with the market in 2022 to help them prepare for what’s coming.

What would you say is the best advice you offer to new agents?

One of the unique things about HomeSmart is the fact that the broker works in the office in order to help the agents. Many of our competitors don’t have that. We’re probably the only firm here in Oklahoma that has brokers in the office, so anytime agents need help, they can come here and work out issues and strategies to help them grow their business. We also help them with mentoring.

What strategies do you have in place to successfully reach out to first-time buyers?

Oklahoma is a state where the population is greater among those in their 20s, 30s and early 40s, so we get a lot of people looking for their first home. We partner with lenders and different companies so we can help each other. Since we have agents specializing in working with first-time buyers, we get referrals from our partnerships.

For more information, visit HomeSmart TuCasa Realty here.