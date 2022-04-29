NorthstarMLS has announced that CEO John Mosey is set to retire later this year after 20 years at the helm of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc, (dba NorthstarMLS), and more than 40 years collectively working in the real estate industry.

Considered a visionary by his peers and real estate professionals, Mosey’s career as both a technology vendor and an MLS executive took him from Toronto and Vancouver in Canada to California and Minnesota in the United States. Within Moore Data, he ran multiple business units, led Canadian operations, and became vice president of sales for North America.

In addition to growing sales and building a profitable online services business with Moore Data, he held profit and loss responsibility for the MLS Book, Tax and Homes Magazine units within the company. In 1998, Mosey assumed leadership and direction of Cyberhomes, Moore’s flagship real estate website and within a few years left to lead a start-up in the early days of showings technologies.

“John encourages other MLS’s to control their destiny when it comes to their data. He helped show the way that if you could develop that piece on your own, it put you into a much stronger position to do some of the things you need for your brokerage community,” said Art Carter, CEO of the California Regional MLS. “One of the things I admire about John is that if he agrees with you, he’ll tell you; and if he disagrees with you, you’ll hear that, too. He is always the consummate professional. If there was a Mount Rushmore of MLS execs, John’s head would be among them.”

Initially recruited for the job, Mosey has led NorthstarMLS since 2002. He served as a multi-year board member of the Council of Multiple Listing Services. He currently serves on the boards of The MLS Grid, the Broker Public Portal (BPP) and was on the industry-controlled board of directors of the joint venture that oversees Homesnap’s delivery of the BPP’s value proposition.

“John has had a vision of creating an MLS eco-system where information sharing and economies of scale can transcend geography and political structures,” said John Fridlington, CEO of the Saint Paul Area Association of REALTORS®, one of three NorthstarMLS shareholder Associations. “He has taken NorthstarMLS from its infancy and through adolescence and into an ever-more successful and future-focused period.”

Carrie Chang, CEO of Minneapolis Area REALTORS®, another of the major NorthstarMLS shareholders, added, “John Mosey will leave a legacy of a vital, shared resource that has been a model for the rest of the country.”

In 2015, in addition to his duties as Northstar’s CEO, Mosey developed the concept of the Common Data Platform (CDP). CDP is a shared database and listing input system that any of the major front end MLS technology vendors can plug into. This allows other associations in the region to contribute their data as a full NorthstarMLS client or shared CDP data partner only. Local control and front-end of-choice MLS system are maintained, and brokers reduce their cost of business by having all the data in their market available through a single Association membership.

“John understands people from the newest agent to the largest broker. An innovator and leader, John has expanded the MLS to nearly all of Minnesota and makes sure the MLS serves all needs,” said John Smaby, a second-generation REALTOR® from Edina, Minnesota, who served as the 2019 president of the National Association of REALTORS®. “Through John’s friendships in the MLS community, he’s brought the best of the best to the Twin Cities and the region. He’s leaving the MLS better than when he started, and he will be missed!”

A selection committee is conducting a national search for Mosey’s successor.

For more information, visit https://www.northstarmls.com.