Are you looking for a place to store your belongings while you’re on vacation or just need some extra space for the week?

Maybe you are selling your home and have some interim storage needs before you move to your next home? It’s not uncommon to need storage space when buying and selling a home.

A self-storage unit might be perfect for you. But what are the different types of self-storage units, and how do you choose the right one for your needs?

Let’s take a look at some of the things you will need to know about renting a self-storage unit.

How to find a storage unit nearby?

When researching storage options, you’ll probably want one nearby your current location or where you’re going. One of the better methods for finding a unit is to use Google as your guide.

A common search term will be storage facilities near me. You should get some helpful results listing storage companies in the immediate area. If your friends or relatives have recently moved they may also have rented from a local storage facility.

It is worth asking. When you are in the process of selling a home, your real estate agent will also be an excellent referral source. Agents are often involved in the process of making recommendations for moving related vendors.

What are the different types of self-storage facilities?

There are a few different types of storage facilities. Depending on your circumstances, you may have a need for one or the other. The most common is the traditional storage unit that is open during normal business hours.

If you’re looking for a storage unit near you, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, it is important to look at the size of the unit.

You don’t want to spend too much money on something that won’t be useful when you need it. Secondly, make sure the facility is accessible and has good customer service.

Storage with 24-hour access

If you work odd hours, you might have the need for a 24-hour storage unit. There are specific facilities that specialize in being open 24-7. If you believe there is a strong chance you’ll need to access your belongings in the middle of the night this will be the route to take.

Climate climate-controlled storage

Another popular storage option is when you have some delicate items or things that need a certain temperature. Many people store things that need a climate-controlled environment.

This is especially true if you have valuable items that need to be kept away from extreme temperatures. The climate-controlled option is often found in larger facilities with multiple storage areas.

Some of the items found in your home that will need a specific climate include: photographs, furniture, instruments, artwork, antiques, electronics, and some furniture. There are others but these are some of the most common.

Getting the type of storage facility squared away will be an essential consideration when moving.

What are the advantages of renting a self-storage unit?

While self-storage is great for when you have an interim move, it is also an excellent option when you have a lot of clutter to remove from your home. If you want top-dollar for your home it pays for it to look its best.

Self storage allows you to get large pieces of furniture out of the way that could make it challenging for a buyer to picture their own things or the usefulness of the space.

Another advantage to renting a self-storage unit is that you can often move your items in and out without any hassle. You don’t need to take the time to clean out your storage container or drive an hour away to pick up your belongings.

Disadvantages to renting a self-storage unit

Self storage can be expensive. It is not something most will want to do for long periods of time. Some folks like the convenience of a portable container like PODS for the convenience of accessing right from your property.

Final thoughts

When you’re moving a storage unit can be a great option to make your life more manageable. Just be sure you do some research before settling on a storage facility.

Bill Gassett is a nationally recognized real estate leader who has been helping people buy and sell MetroWest Massachusetts real estate for the past 35 years. Bill is the owner and founder of Maximum Real Estate Exposure. For the past decade, he has been one of the top RE/MAX REALTORS® in New England.