In an industry that thrives on competition, brokerage firms large and small are constantly pushing the envelope in order to raise the bar and set themselves apart. For Century 21 Real Estate, it’s a steadfast commitment to elevating the customer experience that has positioned the firm at the head of the pack. Upping the ante even further, the brand’s partnership with MoveEasy is the key to providing a one-stop-shop for their clients’ homeownership journey.

Today, with CENTURY 21 Home Concierge powered by MoveEasy at their fingertips, Century 21 brokers and agents are arming their clients with a concierge-for-life service that helps them manage all their moving and home management needs from an online dashboard that’s empowering homeowners and real estate partners alike.

Officially launching this past March, the homeowner dashboard is yet another step in MoveEasy’s evolution to become a 360-degree solution for every home-related service you can imagine.

Whether it’s finding the right moving company, filing a change of address without stepping foot in the post office or keeping track of an upcoming move with a week-by-week checklist, CENTURY 21 Home Concierge simplifies the process.

“In a time where agents and brokers need to stand out in the market with superior service, this product is a no-brainer,” says Dan Kruse, CEO and owner of CENTURY 21 Affiliated. “It provides real value and separates us from other agencies.”

A true believer in the fact that providing outstanding service is a must in today’s market, Kruse points to the launch of the homeowner dashboard as a critical component when it comes to supporting each and every client within an agent’s sphere of influence.

“It provides an extremely easy tech platform that saves our clients money on their newly purchased property while allowing us to stay connected with their needs as they shift in the future,” says Kruse.

For Eric Fite, COO of CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, the benefits associated with MoveEasy’s CENTURY 21 Home Concierge are myriad.

In addition to keeping his firm and his agents top of mind long after the transaction, Fite also points to the platform’s flexibility as another key piece of the puzzle.

“MoveEasy seemed fully flexible to adjust to the business relationships we already had in place,” says Fite.

With 23 offices, 1,000-plus agents and relationships with preferred partners at play, finding a concierge platform that fit with the firm’s existing infrastructure was mission critical.

Drilling down further, Fite appreciates that the concierge can be used on an Amazon Echo or Google Home device.

“We need to be operating on all channels,” says Fite, who explains that the CENTURY 21 Home Concierge is a true value-add.

“It’s not being offered by many firms in our marketplace, so it’s another way to differentiate ourselves and the services we offer,” he adds.

Partnering with MoveEasy has also been a boon for CENTURY 21 New Millennium as far as revenue generation and increasing the brokerage’s ancillary services.

“Working with MoveEasy has enabled us to add more vendors into our NM Exclusive Connections network, opening up new relationships that weren’t there prior to making our connection with MoveEasy. We now have a nice value proposition as to why they would want to be part of this group,” says the brokerage’s Executive Vice President Jason Carrier.

“Our vendors are all points of contact within MoveEasy, and when an inquiry comes through, they’re the first line of defense to address a query for their specific line of business,” he adds.

A cutting-edge platform, CENTURY 21 Home Concierge is another tool agents can use to set themselves apart from the competition.

