Inside Real Estate has announced it has selected Updater to power all moving-related functionality within its new CORE Home platform—a consumer destination branded for the brokerage and agent. Updater will automate key moving-related tasks for homeowners using its marketplace technology within the CORE Home platform, the company states.

Available to Inside Real Estate’s kvCORE customers, brokerages and agents will deliver CORE Home to their clients. CORE Home provides a central destination to manage the entire homeownership lifecycle, including living in a home, searching for a new home, buying or selling and moving. The “move” component of CORE Home will then equip homeowners with Updater’s next-gen technology for key moving-related tasks, such as setting up internet and utility service before moving day, a release states.

“This partnership introduces world-class moving technology to Inside Real Estate’s expansive, all-in-one solution for brokers,” said David Greenberg, Updater’s founder and chief executive officer. “By incorporating tools for buyers and sellers to move into their new home more easily, CORE Home is adding significant value beyond the real estate transaction.”

Inside Real Estate, an independently owned real estate software company is a technology partner to over 250,000 real estate brokerages, the company says, adding the partnership will provide millions of homeowners with integrated access to Updater’s technology, helping them seamlessly complete tasks including:

Setting up internet and television services

Comparing and booking moving services

Setting up utility services

Setting up smart home technology

Forwarding mail

And much more

“We are proud to partner with Updater and incorporate their trusted technology to help our brokerage customers deliver better experiences and build lasting client relationships,” said Nick Macey, president of Inside Real Estate. “The addition of Updater’s technology within CORE Home gives homeowners instant access to everything they need to make their move simple and painless.”

For more information, visit www.updater.com.