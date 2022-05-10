Representative of the increasing presence of powerful agent teams on the real estate landscape, RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers list includes many stand-out teams among its ranks.

ACHIEVERS

Jon Lahey

The Fine Living Group at eXp

Reaching ICON Agent status less than six months after joining eXp, Lahey and his team expanded their reach across the United States. “Success is not measured by the number of homes you sell, but by the lives you change. I’m proud of where I have led my team, and the trajectory of our growth has no sign of slowing down.”

FUTURISTS

Christopher Audette

The Group at RE/MAX First

With a passion for branding and marketing, Audette received two prestigious marketing honors: the TITAN Property award; and Best Internet Ad and Best Internet Website for Real Estate in the Internet Advertising Competition. “I find most marketing for real estate devoid of life, but we’re marketing a home, a place that at its finest, houses life itself.”

FUTURISTS

Markus Canter and

Cristie St. James

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

From uniquely curated property videos to prominent exposure in broadcast outlets to targeted online marketing campaigns, this dynamic team mastered the art of digital and social media to expose luxury properties to the masses. “We are honored to be viewed as one of the most trusted sources for lifestyle and luxury properties throughout Southern California.”

ACHIEVERS

Mor Zucker and

Maytal Hess

Team Denver Homes

Zucker and Hess signed on as a second broker on a 46-unit residential development in September 2020. Within a matter of months, they had sold out the entire development. After the local press reported on their approach to the sale, the pair were signed on for three upcoming developments in Denver. “With hard work and dedication, you can make anything a reality.”

TRENDSETTERS

Keith Smith

The Y.E.S Team REALTORS®

For Smith, the crisis in affordable housing remains one of the largest barriers to broad, equitable homeownership. Under his leadership in 2021, the Central Virginia Regional Housing Partnership created a new Regional Housing plan. While still leading his team, Smith helped create new partnerships between housing advocates, parlaying $140,000 in funding into $1.8 million.

Visit rismedia.com/2022-newsmakers to learn more about this year’s more than 300 Real Estate Newsmakers.