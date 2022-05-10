SkySlope, a real estate transaction software company, has launched Breeze, a streamlined application that aims to make disclosure forms easy for agents and sellers to complete, the company states.

According to a release, SkySlope’s core product, SkySlope Suite, enables brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to track their deals while remaining compliant. Equipped with forms and a digital signature tool, SkySlope provides a frictionless workflow that saves time for agents. As the transaction management platform serving over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope is known for its award-winning customer experience, the company states.

With the launch of Breeze, SkySlope gives agents the ability to prepare and send seller disclosures to their clients at lightning speed, from anywhere. Available at no cost, Breeze gives sellers tool tips and legal definitions in accessible language to help prevent critical mistakes that may cause lawsuits against seller, agents, and brokers. Its guided workflow helps simplify complicated and confusing disclosure forms—helping sellers complete them quickly and with more confidence and accuracy.

Breeze features

Streamlined disclosure preparation equipped with MLS data sync

Status visibility, notifications, and easy revision requests

Simple guided workflows with helpful tips (think TurboTax) for clients

Equipped with SkySlope DigiSign for free unlimited and secure digital signatures

Seamlessly integrated with SkySlope’s suite of products

“Breeze is truly a one-stop-shop for faster disclosures,” says Diana Costas of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. “The guided workflow helps clients complete disclosures quickly and accurately and our agents can easily prepare disclosures, request signatures, and submit forms for compliance review.”

“Disclosures are a common pain point for both agents and sellers,” explains SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. “We’re excited to launch a solution that takes a complicated process and makes it effortless for REALTORS® and home sellers.”

Breeze is expanding to help more agents and their clients complete disclosures with ease and confidence. Breeze is currently available in California, Washington, Arizona, and soon, Oregon. Breeze will continue to launch in more states throughout 2022.

Sign up to get an update when we’ve launched in your state. Visit https://breeze.skyslope.com and scroll to the “Work from anywhere” section on the Breeze page, select your state, and enter your information.

For more information, visit http://breeze.skyslope.com.