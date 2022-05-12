Realogy Holdings Corp. has announced that RealScout, a real estate technology company that provides a search platform for real estate agents to collaborate with their clients during the homebuying process, was selected as the winner of the FWD Innovation Summit (FWD) 2022.

Realogy’s annual FWD competition is designed to accelerate technology innovation and help shape the future of the real estate services market. RealScout will receive $25k and prominent placement in Realogy’s Open Ecosystem, a technology platform that brings together agents, brokers, partners and developers to enable choice, flexibility and customized solutions for home buying and selling and beyond.

“Our team loves this industry, and we are steadfast in our commitment to supporting it,” said Andrew Flachner, president and co-founder of RealScout. “One of the most exciting parts of our plan involves the integration of our platform with Realogy’s open ecosystem. We believe that’s the way the industry is heading, Realogy is leading the way, and we’re excited to be a part of that story.”

The FWD pitch competition highlights forward-thinking technology, ideas and solutions to unlock opportunities for agents, brokers, and the consumers they serve, Reaology says. There were five finalists who presented their products and innovations to a panel of Realogy executives, brokers and agents. Runners up include Earnnest, Elm Street, Likely.ai and MaxaDesigns.

“All of the finalists of this year’s FWD Innovation Summit presented rich and meaningful technology that aid in various aspects of the real estate market and services, so selecting a single winner wasn’t an easy task,” said Kacie Ricker, senior vice president of Product, Realogy. “RealScout has a consistent track record of delivering a high-quality product, which is proven by successful implementations throughout our brokerage network. Even better, their product strategy is strongly aligned with our Open Ecosystem vision, so we’re very excited to add this powerful tool to our Marketplace. Working seamlessly with our existing tech tools such as MoxiWorks, RealScout is going to be a powerful tool in our agents’ arsenals.”

For more information about RealScout, visit https://www.realscout.com.