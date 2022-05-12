Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. held its April Leadership Academy for new franchise managers from April 4 to April 8, the company has announced. There were more than 30 attendees from 14 states, including California, Montana, Rhode Island, Ohio and Georgia. The event was held in person near Weichert corporate headquarters in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

The Weichert Leadership Academy is management training that’s held two to three times a year. Attendees include recently or soon-to-be franchised offices, new managers of existing or new branch offices and any existing owners/managers interested in taking a refresher course. The event is hosted by Weichert’s business coaching and service teams, where attendees learn how to successfully implement the Weichert methodologies into their offices to set them up for brokerage success. This includes focusing on the key pillars of recruiting, listings mastery, open houses, buyer mastery and measuring KPIs. Attendees received certificates of completion at the end of the course.

“This is one of our most important training events because mastering this content really sets the stage for brokerage success in the Weichert System,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We were thrilled to be back with our full team in New Jersey and look forward to seeing great things from all of our graduates.”

For more information, visit https://weichertfranchise.com/.