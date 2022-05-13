Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced that it has selected Milestones for its Solutions Group program, a collection of preferred business resources for the global network of 550 real estate firms. Milestones offers technology solutions that allow real estate professionals to continuously create repeat and referral business through enhanced customer lifecycle management, the company stated.

Milestones creates private client portals for real estate professionals to collaboratively guide clients to buy, sell, move and manage homeownership. Hubs connect to a brokerage’s existing tech stack—CRM, websites, transaction management, etc. Hubs are designed to provide a comprehensive and personalized customer experience throughout the decade-long transaction and home ownership journey. The Milestones platform also allows brokerages to integrate in-house ancillary services such as mortgage, title and insurance into the client experience, creating new revenue sources and enhanced brand awareness, the company stated.

“Buying real estate is a complex process. Milestones puts the entire customer experience in one place—including searching homes, scheduling events, signing contracts, hiring service providers, and more,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy. “Agents can guide clients to buy homes, sell homes, and get financing, from start to finish, in one central hub. We are excited to share this platform with our membership.”

“We are thrilled to join LeadingRE’s Solutions Group and for the opportunity to partner with their network of industry-leading independent brokerages. We share a mutual vision of helping these brokerages serve the next generation of homeowners and agents. The Milestones platform not only allows agents to deliver personalized client service before, during, and after the transaction, but also provides brokerages with a marketplace platform for seamlessly integrating ancillary in-house services to create enhanced revenue opportunities,” said CEO Dustin Gray.

For more information, visit www.milestones.ai or www.LeadingRE.com.