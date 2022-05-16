When it comes to the various social media channels you can choose to help improve your online reputation as a real estate agent, perhaps none is as critical as Facebook.

So, just how do you go about creating a Facebook presence for your real estate brand? We’ve put together a few helpful ideas to get you started.

Post videos of your listings

The number of Facebook posts that contain video are in the minority, but the platform greatly rewards them. They pack a punch when it comes to garnering engagement.

“Video posts are dominating social media, with Facebook emerging as YouTube’s largest contender for video uploads,” writes Justin Kerby for Social Media Today. “If you haven’t started marketing with video on Facebook, now’s the time to begin.”

You do not need to have professional videos to take advantage of the opportunities for video on Facebook. Use your smartphone to shoot tours of your listings and upload the video straight on to Facebook.

Add a call-to-action directly to your Facebook page

Facebook has a feature available to owners of business pages that allow them to add a call-to-action directly to their Facebook page. You can have the button ask people to email you, message you, direct them to your website, or whatever action you determine would be most useful.

How you do get that button to appear on your website? If you have never added a call-to-action before, you can simply log onto your Facebook business page. Click on the “add button” icon and input the relevant information.

Get comfortable shooting live video in your listings

Just like Facebook is rewarding pre-shot video content, live video also does well on the platform. Use this to your advantage by giving live tours within your listings. This is your chance to answer questions from your audience in real-time.

Go live straight from your iPhone or Android—the former lets you broadcast vertically or horizontally—and remember as you do so to write an engaging status about whatever you’re showcasing. Facebook will send a notification to your followers with the copy you’ve written as your status and encourage them to tune in.

Keep your posts short

You don’t need to write an entire article on Facebook to get your followers to take notice. In fact, statistics reveal that shorter posts do better on Facebook than wordy ones. Jeff Bulas, considered to be an expert in social media marketing, says that posts with just 40 characters receive 86 percent more engagement than others.

There are limitless tips and tricks to optimizing your Facebook business page. These should be just enough to get you started, and if you want to take your social media marketing efforts up a notch, be sure to check out our blog post about maximizing other social media channels for real estate agents.

