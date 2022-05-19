Corcoran Group has announced Worth Properties LLC of Nashville, Tennessee has joined its affiliate, Corcoran Reverie. The firm is led by Co-founder, President, and Principal Janet Jones. Corcoran Reverie broker-owners are Hilary Farnum-Fasth and Jacob Watkins.

Corcoran Reverie’s growth marks the seventh Corcoran affiliate to announce an expansion in less than one year, a release stated. Corcoran Reverie also announced it has been named the official real estate brokerage of the Tennessee Titans—the first time a Corcoran affiliate has partnered with a National Football League organization.

This expansion, Corcoran Reverie’s third since affiliating with Corcoran in April 2020, supports the firm’s growth plan and broadens its market reach from Northwest Florida to several Nashville neighborhoods in Davidson, Williamson, Wilson, and Rutherford counties. This growth brings Corcoran Reverie’s agent population to more than 200 affiliated real estate professionals, increasing their agent count by 25% since joining the Corcoran brand.

“Our affiliates’ accomplishments are some of our biggest pride points, and today’s announcements from Corcoran Reverie are no exception,” said Pam Liebman, Corcoran president and CEO. “I am continuously impressed and energized by Hilary, Jacob, and the team’s dedication to growth, and their pursuit of opportunities as unique as this new partnership with the Titans. I have no doubt that both of these exciting advancements will open doors for our entire network as we continue to grow together.”

In addition to working with the Titans network on varying housing needs, Corcoran Reverie will be the title sponsor of the annual Titans 5K race, raising funds for the event which will exclusively support the Titans Foundation, the company said. Further, Corcoran Reverie will have a substantial presence at Nissan Stadium, and will also be the title sponsor for community tailgates hosted by the Titans at home games throughout the season, benefitting Nashville-area families in need.

“Nashville and 30A have had an affinity for one another for years, so the ability to bring together our shared company culture with Janet under the wealth of the Corcoran brand is a direct reflection of the power of connectivity that is so vital to our industry,” said Farnum-Fasth. “While entirely separate ventures, to be able to share both this news and the fact that we have partnered with the Tennessee Titans makes this an extremely special day for our entire Corcoran Reverie team—both are endeavors that will benefit our affiliated agents, clients, and overall business for years to come,” added Watkins.

