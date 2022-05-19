New-York-based OneKey® MLS has announced that it has partnered with Down Payment Resource (DPR), the nationwide database for U.S. homebuyer assistance programs, to indicate MLS residential listings that may be eligible for down payment assistance and other homebuyer affordability programs.

OneKey MLS has 45,000 MLS subscribers and specializes in listing residential and commercial real estate in nine New York counties covering Long Island, the Hudson Valley and all five NYC boroughs. In addition to providing home directories to its subscribers, OneKey MLS enables consumers to search home listings on a public-facing search site.

“Many prospective buyers do not realize the wealth of down payment assistance programs available to them, even at the state and regional levels,” said OneKey MLS CEO Jim Speer. “Thanks to our partnership with DPR, our subscribers can swiftly connect borrowers with the homebuyer education and assistance programs they need to achieve their financial dreams.”

Through its new partnership with DPR, OneKey MLS will now flag listings eligible for homebuyer assistance programs on both its public- and subscriber-facing search pages. Down Payment Resource has already identified 54 programs available in OneKey MLS’ area coverage for which 62% of its residential listing inventory is potentially eligible.

“Home prices across the United States have soared in the past year. New York state is no different, with low inventory driving the state’s median home price up by 19.4% in 2021,” said DPR CEO Rob Chrane. “Now, New Yorkers that are hoping to buy a home can count on OneKey MLS and its Realtor subscribers for homebuyer affordability guidance they may have never encountered otherwise.”

Visit https://www.onekeymlsny.com/ for more information.