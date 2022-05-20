Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced its next “Mega Open House Weekend” will be Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5.

The Mega Open House Weekend features dozens of open house viewings of the company’s listings of available homes. The listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices, styles and neighborhoods throughout Northeast Florida, the company stated.

In May, the company’s Mega Open House event hosted 20 in-person open houses with virtual open houses on social media to support maximum reach and engagement. The company’s virtual open houses help create interest and bring prospective buyers to the in-person open houses, a release stated. The company’s web performance analytics show more than 23,000 visits on social media and more than 4,600 visits on the company’s website.

“Many are attracted to our Mega Open House events because the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is respected for its trust, integrity, stability, and the highest work standards,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President Ann King. “In our competitive market, our Forever Agents are constantly rewarded for their exceptional service by receiving referrals from both buyers and sellers.”

Visit OpenHouseNEFlorida.com for a list of open houses. Visit the company’s Facebook page, facebook.com/FloridaNetworkRealty, and Instagram, instagram.com/FloridaNetworkRealty, to view the homes virtually during the event. The public is welcome to visit homes for sale during the Mega Open House Weekend. For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com.