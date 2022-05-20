Let’s face it, the thought of posting on yet another social media platform is overwhelming, right? Insta-what? Tik-too much work? Face-endless scroll? We get it. But there is one platform that many real estate agents overlook to their detriment: LinkedIn.

Before you brush it off, here are some benefits of using LinkedIn.

Designed for business

LinkedIn, unlike all other platforms, was designed for business. In translation, you won’t be penalized for connecting with people that could be potential clients, nor will those potential clients find your content on business-related matters tiring. So, go ahead, post about your open houses, post about your client’s closings, and post videos where you are educating your community about significant trends in your area or the industry.

Less competition. Less noise. More visibility.

According to LinkedIn, only 1 – 2% of its users post content. This means that LinkedIn is a content-poor platform, which allows you to stand out from the crowd with your posts, videos, and overall content. In translation, this means that, on average, 98 – 99% of the users in your network are consuming content on LinkedIn rather than creating it. How many of the people in your network could be potential customers? So, go ahead, share away and take advantage of the less-crowded nature of content on LinkedIn.

Read the room

Unlike other platforms, you can hone your search for connections on LinkedIn. You can target connections by their profession, geography, employer, job title, etc. This extreme targeting based on professional factors rather than just personal factors gives you a chance to speak to your audience rather than just throw content out there and hope something sticks. You can create content based on your local market, offer advice to your network based on things going on in your area, and build your overall know, like, and trust factor with your audience as THE market expert.

Knowing what to post

So you are ready to get started on LinkedIn, but you sit down to write out a post and crickets. We’ve all been there. Sometimes we just don’t know WHAT to say. If you are unsure of what to post or need some inspiration to get your creative juices flowing, check out our free guide to 60 social media prompts.

Don’t post and ghost.

When you post on any platform, but especially on LinkedIn, make sure to leave yourself a few moments to comment on the posts of others, like another person’s post, and reply to comments on your posts. This sounds like it would take a lot of time, right? It doesn’t. Just leave 3 – 4 minutes while drinking your coffee in the morning to do this, and you will soon reap the rewards.

