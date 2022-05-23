Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its further expansion in the state of Wisconsin with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Matson Real Estate. The growth comes on the heels of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network’s growth in Massachusetts and Florida, the company stated.

With over 45 years of industry experience, President Thomas W. Matson will lead the brokerage. On joining the brand Thomas said, “Having the opportunity to align with one of the country’s largest names in real estate and brand recognition, paired with our firm’s wealth of experience is a winning combination. We share the same values of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. This is an affiliation that will help us to provide an even more stellar experience to our clients from start to finish.”

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Matson Real Estate agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more, a release stated.

The brand also provides a “Luxury Collection” marketing program for premier listings and its Prestige Magazine includes network members’ premium listings as well as feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients, the company said.

“We are thrilled to align with such a remarkable group of professionals to grow our presence in Wisconsin further,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The leadership, agents and teams joining the brand are known for their work ethic, professionalism and dedication to client services. We are excited to bring the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Forever Agent℠ story to the clients in Stoughton, Wisconsin and beyond.”

The firm was originally started by Thomas W. Matson’s parents in 1977. Matson joined the firm in 1984 as a sales associate and assumed ownership of the company approximately 10 years later.

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, commented, “As we expand our footprint further through the Midwest region, Thomas W. Matson and his influential team of real estate professionals bring invaluable experience and local market expertise to our global network and we are looking forward to watching them expand and grow throughout their market and beyond.”

For more information visit: www.MatsonHomes.com.