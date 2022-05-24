Chicago-based RELO Direct®, Inc. has announced that it has promoted Evan Miller to vice president, sales. In this role, he will continue to manage the company’s business development efforts within the U.S. Government sector and will assume an expanded role in the corporate sector, the company stated.

Miller joined RELO Direct as a client service specialist in 2007 and held various client-facing roles before becoming director of sales in 2014. Prior to joining RELO Direct, he worked for a real estate services company, where he specialized in relocation home sale programs.

“Evan’s ability to listen to the needs of our clients and prospects and work with our team to create and deliver customized relocation and talent mobility solutions has made him an incredibly valued member of our team. We are excited for him to continue the great work he is doing within the government sector, while expanding his involvement in the corporate arena,” said RELO Direct President/CEO Bob Portale.

Miller is a graduate the University of Wisconsin—Madison and holds the Global Mobility Specialist and Certified Relocation Professional certifications from Worldwide ERC®. He is based in the company’s Chicago headquarters and can be reached at emiller@relodirect.com.

For more information, visit www.relodirect.com.