Editor’s Note: The following insights are from RISMedia’s latest Premier exclusive report, “Social Media & Digital Trends for 2022,” and include excerpts from Section 2: Top-Performing Social Media Platforms & Section 3: From Boomers to Gen Zers, Exploring Generational Trends.

Social media is vital for today’s real estate professionals. When putting together a social media and marketing strategy, it is important to understand your audience, as well as the platforms you are posting to.

Whether you are a dedicated Facebook user, or trying to break out in this TikTok age, how you use these platforms will bring you success. And knowing your target audience will help you reach potential clients and leads in no time! As you curate your social media marketing strategy, consider which social media outlets are best for your business, and where your leads, no matter their age, are spending their time.

Choosing the best social media platforms for your business

In today’s social media-heavy world, there are many platforms to choose from. TikTok has become the fastest growing social media platform over the last two years, and with over 100 million monthly users in the U.S., many who are in the homebuying age brackets, it may be time to carve out your presence in this revolutionary space.

“Many of our network agents are utilizing this platform. It offers a suite of tools that allows them to easily create informative content and reach a wide audience,” says Chelsea Freeman, marketing communications manager at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “TikTok is not only powerful because of its ability to get your business in front of new audiences, but also because of the software itself. For agents, it offers a video editing tool that can elevate your content offerings and access to an extended audience beyond your immediate sphere.”

We can’t forget about the tried-and-true social platforms that have helped real estate professionals grow their business and find new leads. From Facebook and Twitter to LinkedIn, Instagram and even YouTube, having a presence on an array of platforms will help you reach all different audiences, demographics and markets, as well as showcase your expertise by posting the right content in the right places.

Each platform offers something different, and by maximizing each platform with appropriate content directed to your target audience, you can find success and grow your business in no time.

“Social media is an excellent tool to find a wide audience and reach potential clients,” says Freeman. “Real estate agents do well to explore these platforms as part of their overall marketing strategy.”

Determining your target audience by generation

Whether you choose to stick with one or two of these platforms, or you are ready to take them all on, it is critical to know your target audience. Focusing on generational trends will help you find success in this social sphere.

According to the National Association of REALTORS® 2021 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report, millennials make up the largest share of homebuyers at 37%. Gen Z buyers are now becoming some of the most important buyers for agents to connect with, and with their penchant for social media, having a strong strategy is vital. Gen X and baby boomers are a less tech-savvy generation, yet still active on some of these platforms. It is critical for agents to understand their audience and determine what each generation is looking for, and where.

“Facebook and LinkedIn may have an older audience, while Instagram and TikTok skew younger,” says Emily Sarno, field social media specialist at Coldwell Banker Realty. “Making sure you are present on all platforms is a great way to reach people of all ages.”

If you are unsure where your target audience is in the social space, ask them! Boosting your engagement online will give you a better idea of who spends their time where. The more effort you put into getting to know your audience on a deeper level than what data can provide, the more leads and clients you will reach, ultimately growing your sphere of influence.

