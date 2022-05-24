Vylla Home, the nationwide real estate brokerage of The Carrington Companies, recently added a few more states to its license roster, the company has announced. The company’s service area now includes Louisiana, South Dakota and West Virginia; and there are plans to expand to Ohio and additional states in the latter half of 2022, the company stated.

“The future for Vylla Home is looking bright as we continue to grow and expand—not only the states in which we are licensed, but also in our agent count,” said Chad Ruggles, SVP of Vylla Home. “Just one year ago, Vylla Home was licensed in 31 states, and has now expanded to 36. We’ve also grown our ‘Vyllage’ by more than 225 agents during the past year, and there currently are more than 1,150 agents with Vylla Home. We continue to focus on providing extraordinary experiences for our clients and agents across the nation.”

Vylla Home recently reinstated its Louisiana license with the help of Vylla Home’s “2021 Expansion Broker of the Year” John Pendleton, whose home base is in Little Rock, Arkansas, the company stated. Since Pendleton joined the team, he has helped Vylla Home grow into the states of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana—and also assisted in recruiting the new team in Washington state, they said.

The newest state is South Dakota, where Vylla Home has added Broker Associate Audra Nelson Bailey, a South Dakota native who was referred to the company by Ruggles. Bailey, who is coming aboard with experience in the iconic Black Hills of South Dakota, is charged with expanding her footprint of agents across the state, the company said.

Vylla Home also is introducing new AVP and Broker Harry Yazbek, who manages the Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., areas, as well as helped Vylla Home expand into West Virginia, Vylla Homes stated.

“We are motivated and focused to keep reaching new homebuyers and sellers across the nation,” said Ruggles. “These new states not only help us serve more new clients, but also help us assist current and future clients from all the Carrington and Vylla companies.”

For more information, visit vyllahome.com, or www.carringtonhc.com.