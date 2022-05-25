Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has added Openn to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms, the company has announced. Openn is a property technology company offering a proprietary cloud-based software platform to support real estate agents in selling property online.

With digital solutions for making offers, tracking negotiations and digitally finalizing a property purchase, Openn keeps agents, buyers and sellers informed about property negotiations in real-time, so buyers and sellers know where they stand every step of the way, the company states. Openn allows buyers and sellers to engage anytime, enabling easier participation from more interested parties while facilitating more efficient results 24/7/365 from anywhere in the world, a release stated.

“Whether the real estate market goes up or down, Openn empowers agents in all market conditions, allowing them to interact with buyers and sellers anywhere in the world easily and effectively,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy. “Agents can manage negotiations, approve buyers, accept offers and digitally finalize the sale – all from the palm of their hand. We look forward to sharing these tools with our members.”

Eric Bryant, director of operations at Openn North America Inc., said, “Through six-plus years of development, execution and innovation in the Australian market, we have proven that both the real estate professional and consumer benefit greatly from enhanced transparency. We are thrilled with this opportunity to align with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and its network of outstanding brokerages to introduce Openn to a worldwide marketplace.”

Learn more about Openn at www.openn.com. Learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® at www.LeadingRE.com.