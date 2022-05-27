Century 21 Real Estate has announced a new affiliate, CENTURY 21 One Realty, in the central and upstate New York region.

The 25-agent office will be led by David Paciello and operates from three local offices.

“We had many leading companies wanting us to affiliate with them, but at the end of the day, of all the competition in the market the CENTURY 21 brand was best suited to help our hometown find, connect and build relationships with real estate clients here in central New York and around the world,” said Paciello. “We are excited by the opportunity to join a legacy brand that is the most recognized and respected by homebuyers and home sellers, and whose culture is giving back to the communities they live and work in.”

“Everything that we do as a global franchisor is to help our customers grow their businesses,” added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “We welcome David to the CENTURY 21 family, and we look forward to helping his team win today and, in the future, as they expand and become a powerhouse in the central New York region.”

