Guaranteed Rate has announced that it has extended its role in a multi-year agreement with the Fiesta Bowl Organization to continue the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for the next four years. In the inaugural matchup in Phoenix on Dec. 28, 2021, the Big Ten’s Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Big 12’s West Virginia Mountaineers, 18 – 6, a release stated.

Guaranteed Rate will continue as the game’s exclusive financial partner, including mortgages, home loans and home buying categories, the company stated.

“Guaranteed Rate is a fintech company focused on teamwork, grit and a winning attitude, and we’re thrilled to partner with college football who embodies the exact same thing,” said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. “College football has become such an amazing part of the holiday season, gathering together with family and friends and watching amazing Bowl games. We’re all proud to be part of that.”

In addition to naming rights, Guaranteed Rate’s fully integrated partnership includes digital and social media content, in-stadium exposure and on-site activation at the game in the exclusive live broadcast window on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

“Guaranteed Rate has been an excellent teammate and its commitment to our fans, participating schools, student-athletes and our local community showcases what a true partnership looks like,” said Guaranteed Rate Bowl and Fiesta Bowl Organization Chief Marketing Officer Jose Moreno. “Bowl season is the best time of the year, and our collective brand association will continue to grow in the years to come.”

About the Guaranteed Rate Bowl:

2022 will be the 33 rd annual game in Bowl history.

annual game in Bowl history. The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is the only bowl game between the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences.

Minnesota’s 6’9” offensive lineman scored a rushing touchdown in 2021.

These conferences faced each other for eight years in game history from 2006-13 and again in 2021.

The Big 12 won six of the nine matchups between the conferences.

The Big 12 Conference has 18 appearances in the game’s 32-year history (14 – 4 record), more than any other conference.

9 of the 10 schools in the Big 12 have played in the game, and seven schools have made multiple appearances.

The Big Ten is third with 11 appearances, going 5 – 6 in all editions of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

7 of the 14 teams in the Big Ten have played in the game, led by Minnesota’s four appearances.

An MLB ballpark turns into a football field for the game. (WATCH FIELD TRANSITION)

The 70,000-plus square feet of game turf is donated to a community in need for a playing field.

Notable players to take the field in the game’s 32-year history include: Larry Fitzgerald, Aaron Rodgers, Le’Veon Bell, Drew Bledsoe and Ron Dayne.

