What: As a real estate professional, the job isn’t only to help clients buy and sell for a single transaction—it’s so much more than that. In fact, it is crucial for agents, especially in today’s competitive market, to create meaningful and long-lasting relationships. Coaching, training and continued education will help agents not only learn the tools and strategies for attracting clients, but become a lifelong resource and expert in the real estate market.

In this webinar, agents will hear from experts about how to become part of the homeownership lifecycle and create lifelong customers.

When: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET

Moderator: Sarah Bernard, senior coach and team leader for Workman Success Systems, is committed to learning and improving her team management skills every day. During her first year in real estate, Bernard sold $6 million in properties with 12 transactions and was a Rookie of the Year. Since then, she has developed a team of several buyer and listing agents and a support staff. In addition, Bernard’s property management business, which specializes in vacation rentals, has grown from two properties to 20 with its own sales and support staff.

Marshall O’Keefe is a senior director of business development at Rocket Mortgage, leading a diverse team of industry experts who are focused on identifying and developing partnerships with real estate professionals. With a goal of bringing the “Power of Rocket” to real estate companies and agents across the nation, O’Keefe and his team offer unmatched technology and marketing tools to help find new efficiencies and differentiators to grow their business.

Nicole Bostrom Cogan, licensed attorney and a real estate broker with her firm, The Real Estate Center, sees her role as not only an advocate, but also an educator. Whether that is mentoring agents in her firm or coaching other Workman Success Systems clients, few things bring her more joy than helping others fulfill their dreams. After working in the real estate industry for over 20 years, Cogan has had the opportunity to grow with and learn the market, and share her experiences with others through training and education.

Yamel Ramirez Maynard has worked her way up from being an independent commercial/residential REALTOR® and property manager to broker associate and sales manager of over 200 agents at Keller Williams World Media Center. In 2021, she completed certification and training to earn the distinction as a Workman Success Systems Certified Coach. Today, she uses the systems and models that she teaches and learns from Workman Success Systems to co-run The Maynard Real Estate Group with her husband, Rob Maynard.

