We’ve been talking about the “Great Resignation” for months now. Unfortunately—or fortunately, depending on how you look at it—this mass exodus of workers is still ongoing. Pressure is increasing for employers to respond appropriately in order to adapt and survive as we weather one of the most volatile periods of professionalism we’ve ever seen, and those businesses that are integrating virtual professionals into their workforce as remote support are a step ahead when it comes to future-proofing themselves.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs last November, pushing the quits rate to 3%. When layoffs and terminations are factored into the equation, the total number of separations goes up to 6.3 million. That’s a lot of people suddenly without a job.

When the workforce here in the states is unreliable, disappointing and difficult, why not turn outside the states? That’s what many were doing long before the pandemic. And given the current state of things in the professional world, more and more companies are turning to us for help because we provide hard workers who actually want to work.

Will the Great Resignation continue through 2022? Experts believe it might, as the growing frustration among the general population about wages not matching the cost of living isn’t exactly slowing down.

Emphasizing this point even further, Heidi Shierholz, chief economist at the Economic Policy Institute, recently tweeted, “People who are quitting are taking other jobs, not just leaving the workforce.” This points to a more complex reason for abandoning jobs, rather than simply not wanting to work. In fact, more and more people desire competitive wages, healthier environments, safer conditions and more respect. These are all things we’ve been providing our virtual professionals for years, because we know that the key to keeping your best and most valuable workers is letting them know that they’re your best and most valuable workers.

According to data, America had 10.6 million job openings in November—positions that are ripe for virtual professionals. By outsourcing roles that can be done remotely, you’ll save yourself money and get the same quality of employees in return.

Daniel Ramsey is the founder and CEO of MyOutDesk, rated No. 1 virtual assistant service by TechRadar. With over 6,000 clients and 700-plus verified five-star reviews, he helps businesses gain indispensable leverage with real estate virtual professionals.

