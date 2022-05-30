Marketing is all around us. This is more true now than ever before because most of us are always plugged in. For real estate professionals, this notion presents both opportunity and challenge. Brokers and agents have more platforms and touchpoints to engage potential clients and generate leads, but they also must strike the right tone in messaging and ensure they are strategic at every step in the marketing journey.

These ideas and more are what Greg James thinks about every day in his role as Havas’ global chief transformation officer. His organization is the marketing force behind the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) “That’s Who We R” national advertising campaign. RISMedia was able to sit down with him at NAR’s annual Conference & Expo in San Diego, California, to discuss that campaign, as well as the complexities of branding in marketing in 2022.

Interview highlights:

0:15 – About Havas and James’ role

0:45 – NAR’s “That’s Who We R” campaign

1:45 – Why branding is important in real estate

2:50 – Staying one step ahead of branding and marketing trends

4:30 – Data’s role

5:45 – Demographics versus psychographics

8:15 – The biggest mistake in branding and marketing

About Greg James



Greg James has been part of the Havas Group family for more than 15 years, most recently serving as global chief strategy officer, where he was responsible for Havas Media Group’s strategic output globally. He is the mastermind behind the agency network’s Meaningful Media proposition and Mx system, the agency network’s globally consistent operating model. James was responsible for ushering in some of Havas Media Group’s most transformative global initiatives including becoming the first agency to join the Conscious Advertising Network, the creation of Havas Media Group’s Social Equity Marketplace and BIPOC Media Network, and others.