Frank Polsinello, principal of RE/MAX Hallmark Polsinello Group Realty, is well known for his exceptional work ethic and sharp negotiation skills. He’s also passionate in his pursuit to exceed expectations for both his agents and their clients. With support from company vice president and son Brandon Polsinello, the team and its tech stack have grown and developed strategically within the last year.

As the duo continued to navigate the challenges of a global pandemic, they put a strong focus on their team, company growth and extensive training programs. Working toward moving out of sales production altogether, they were able to focus on growing their team and scaling their business.

“We were able to grow our GCI by over 60% by continually focusing on team growth and culture,” says Frank Polsinello. “Getting our tech stack right while maintaining predictability and scalability was our goal, but the big lesson learned in the end was that 99.9% of the time it comes down to having the right people in the right seats.”

From marketing to the transaction process and everything in between, the Polsinellos understand that having a strong team and a strong plan in place is what will bring the company the most success.

“We have found that setting realistic, actionable and measurable commitments, not goals, is the way to go,” says Polsinello. “You can be innovative and tech-savvy, always leading the way with the best software and tech tools, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t have the right people who commit to mastering these levers to close transactions.”

In addition to the company’s growth, both in agent count and sales, the Polsinellos remain committed to leveraging technology to better accommodate clients while reaching new levels of success. Utilizing high-quality architectural photography, video walkthroughs and increasing digital marketing efforts, they kept their buyers and sellers safe while granting them easy access to explore listings from anywhere at any time.

The company’s new Renaissance website, developed by Real Estate Webmasters, played a huge role in its ability to meet and exceed clients’ needs. Not only has this investment helped with the rebranding mission, but it has also been instrumental in growing the business’s online and market presence.

“I had been searching for a solution that was fast, had core SEO attributes, strong IDX integration, was optimized with the latest technology and had the absolute best real estate website framework that plays well with the rest of our technology stack,” says Polsinello. “Once I got a peek behind the curtain, I knew without question that Real Estate Webmasters was it.”

The pair worked closely with Amy Pye, head of agency at Real Estate Webmasters, to determine what was needed to stand out within one of the most competitive markets in the world.

“Amy was incredible from start to finish. She listens and understands what the customer wants and extends it through her professional design sense. She helped us stand out from the competition,” says Polsinello, who recognizes the importance of proper branding and a fully integrated, robust website.

“If you are leading a successful team or have been growing your brokerage and are looking to significantly grow your market presence, and you’re ready to invest in a website that will compete with the big national brokerages, you’ll need a website as robust as the one Real Estate Webmasters custom builds for you,” concludes Polsinello.

For more information, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.