Atlanta-based Harry Norman, REALTORS®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, has announced that a new company position of vice president, Culture and Operations will be headed up by Emily Norris. This new role will lead strategic, business-wide projects that drive growth for both agents and the company, a release stated.

In addition, it will champion initiatives that enhance the culture and experience of Harry Norman agents and clients through engagement, connection and experiential touchpoints. Norris’ previous roles within the company as associate broker of Buckhead and Career Services manager will provide knowledge, experience and perspective, the company said.

“Emily is recognized for delivering excellence in all she undertakes, and she specializes in cultivating great relationships and facilitating connections amongst colleagues,” commented Jenni Bonura, president and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. “I have no doubt that she will add tremendous value to our company in this new position.”

In support of this move, Harry Norman, REALTORS®, also announced that Nick LaMonte will be stepping up to the role of assistant sales manager within the Buckhead office. He will be working with the well-known and highly regarded Shea Zimmerman, who leads the office as senior vice president and managing broker, the company stated.

Most recently, LaMonte has been an accomplished agent who is well respected by his colleagues in the Buckhead office, the release stated. Within a short time after starting his real estate career, LaMonte achieved companywide Rookie of the Year and earned membership in the Harry Norman, REALTORS® Success Circle. LaMonte commented, “I am excited to pursue this new role in my real estate career and look forward to the opportunity to mentor and lead agents with the experience and knowledge I have gained.”

Bonura added, “Nick is passionate about people and business, and we look forward to seeing the fresh energy and perspective he brings.”

