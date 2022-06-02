The Institute’s Luxury Market Report is your guide to analyzing the trends and comparative data on top residential markets throughout Canada and the United States.

May’s report reviews the current statistics of the luxury market in North America month-over-month and on a 13-month trend.

This month we look at the luxury real estate market from a global perspective.

We compare how demand for luxury properties has developed over the last two years to determine the impacts on the global real estate market to understand the implications for 2022 and beyond.

Looking at the start of the pandemic, we consider the differences between how the affluent across various continents reacted and why 2021 saw more significant changes in the demand for luxury real estate, even within North America, compared to 2020.

Discover the key determinants that drove the growth of demand for luxury properties during 2021 and how global wealth played such a significant role.

We dive a little deeper into the statistics about global wealth, comparing the growth year-over-year and the significance of the increasing numbers of high-net worth individuals.

As more countries open their borders, and travel restrictions become less of an impediment, we review some key countries to share some insights into how their luxury markets are changing and developing.

From Australia to Dubai, India to the UK, and France in Europe, understand why the status of the global elite is setting new courses and creating new opportunities.

What is the significance to the North American market, and why do experts predict that Canada and the U.S. will be one of the biggest beneficiaries in the return of international buyers?

It is important to understand that the art of selling and buying should always include an analytical approach to truly appreciate the realities rather than just listening to the market rhetoric.

Click here to see the institute’s full report.

For homeowners looking to sell or buy their luxury homes in today’s market, we recommend working with a REALTOR® who can provide you with critical knowledge about your local market, maintain a high level of security and safety during the process, and who knows how to leverage technology and strategies to provide maximum exposure and assistance.

Get exclusive insights into the upper-tier real estate market at one of The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s live or online training sessions. Enroll today!