When it comes to making a global impact through generous works of environmental stewardship, RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers are leading the charge. See how these real estate professionals are working toward a shared vision of human and planetary health and safety.

Crusaders

Aman Daro

COO, Red Oak Realty

As the first real estate brokerage to be carbon neutral and green-certified, Daro is leading its quest to combat the global climate crisis. “Our world is facing environmental challenges that will radically alter the future for all of humanity,” he says. “The real estate industry must take a new approach and use its relationships and influence to make change happen.”

Trailblazers

John Berkowitz

Founder and CEO,

OJO Labs

Berkowitz is helping buyers understand the potential climate risks associated with properties through the company’s newly enhanced data transparency collaboration with ClimateCheck. Risk assessment scores for climate change data, including temperature risk, flood risk, storm risk and drought risk, are fully integrated into listings that are accessible to users on OJO Labs’ search portal.

Crusaders

Mike Ford

Chair, REALTORS® Relief Foundation Committee

Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes

As climate change fuels extreme weather events nationwide, Ford tackles crisis relief efforts with both empathy and passion. As board president of the REALTORS® Relief Foundation, Ford and his team give financial and aftermath support to families affected by natural disasters such as earthquakes, hurricanes, wildfires and more.

Luminaries

Sabine Steinbrecher

CEO/Chief Hiveologist

Hiveologie (a division of Learning Library Inc.)

Steinbrecher enforces Hiveologie’s real estate elearning platform with a give-back mentality. Its Bee Better Together initiative promises a minimum of 3% of program revenue to support a real honeybee sanctuary. “Hives are undeniably thriving, nurturing, practical and critical ecosystems,” she says. “We believe the same needs to be true for our agent communities.”

Crusaders

Luban Quiceno

CEO and Broker,

Treasure Property Group

Quiceno helps his Palm Beach community thrive by leading beach cleanups throughout the year as a way to uplift Florida’s natural seascape. According to Quiceno, it is all in hopes to cultivate more eco-conscious residents and extend the brokerage’s overall mission. “To inspire people to a different life—that is what we ‘treasure.'”

