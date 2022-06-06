Waiving the buyer’s home inspection is common in today’s market. But your clients can reap the benefits of having a professional, thorough home inspection even after closing.

First, the home inspection alerts the buyer to any major defects or damage that may not have been disclosed. Things like a new roof or repairing a foundation are costly and will need to be budgeted for, on top of all the usual costs of homeownership. Will your clients be prepared?

Second, the home inspection can reveal potential safety concerns. The electrical system may be outdated or have faulty and unsafe wiring. The panel could be undersized and unable to meet a modern household’s needs. There could be safety issues with the furnace or fireplace that need to be addressed. If the buyer is unaware of existing conditions, it can put them in harm’s way.

Third, a home inspection is also the best way for a buyer to get to know the condition of the home in general. Is the attic adequately insulated? Is the water heater on its last legs? Are the foundation cracks simply due to settling, or is it something more ominous? Identifying issues like these gives the owner a clear-eyed perspective on their new home.

In short, the buyer needs to know what they’re buying. A post-sale home inspection is in the buyer’s best interest and is key to their peace of mind.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is committed to ensuring confident homeownership. To learn more about how we can help you and your clients, visit pillartopost.com.